Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Singapore at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. The historic visit follows his trip to Brunei, where the PM met Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The prime minister’s trip to Singapore marks a significant milestone ahead of the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore ties. During his visit, PM Modi will hold key discussions on advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainable development with Singaporean leaders like President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Singapore and India have strengthened their ties since 2015. Singapore is a key source of foreign direct investment in India, with 159.94 billion dollars invested in India since 2000. The two nations have been constantly collaborating in sectors like finance, business, science and technology.

PM Modi will also meet the business community, including investors and traders in Singapore. The recent high-level meetings with Singapore leaders have set the stage for a broad scope of upcoming agreements and collaborations.

PM Modi’s visit underscores Singapore’s pivotal role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Indo-Pacific, aligning with India’s Act East Policy.

The visit will also focus on growing defence ties with Singapore. Modi’s approach is guided by the ‘5S’ strategy– Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti, and Samridhi, which aims to strengthen the geopolitical partnership and foster mutual growth.

