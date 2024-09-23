297 antique items that were smuggled out of the country, were handed back to India by the United States during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the US. In a post on X, PM Modi thanked President Joe Biden for his support in the return of these artefacts, noting that these objects are not just part of India’s historical material culture but form the inner core of its civilization and consciousness.
