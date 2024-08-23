India is celebrating its first National Space Day on August 23, 2024. It was on this day last year that the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully accomplished the soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. This marks India’s historic achievement, as Chandrayaan-3 was the first space mission to land near the lunar south pole.

Even though many countries made attempts, India is the only country to reach the lunar south pole successfully. Attempts by the United States, China and Russia were all unsuccessful. The Indian mission was aimed at exploring a part of the moon that the scientists thought could hold frozen water and precious elements. It was launched on July 14th, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The mission undertaken on July 14, 2023 aimed to demonstrate new technologies. Over the next few weeks, it gradually raised its orbit around Earth before heading to the Moon. After a series of precise manoeuvres, the spacecraft entered the moon’s orbit. Finally, on August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making India the first country to do so.

The theme for the first National Space Day, which aims to inspire future generations to explore space science and technology, is ‘Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga’.

Video: PTI