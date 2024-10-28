Like every year this year too, the Yamuna river in Delhi has been covered in a thick layer of white froth. The situation has triggered a political blame game between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with each blaming the other for the pollution.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in the toxic Yamuna river Thursday to highlight and protest against the poor conditions, was admitted to RML Hospital on Saturday after experiencing breathing difficulties and skin irritation.

Experts and environmentalists have raised serious concerns, claiming the water in the Yamuna river poses serious health hazards for people, especially as the festive season inches closer.