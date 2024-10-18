The Supreme Court on Thursday, in a majority verdict of 4:1, upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which pertains to granting Indian citizenship to immigrants who arrived in Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, stated that the Assam Accord represents a political solution to the issue of illegal migration.

