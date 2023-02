The recent move by the Reserve Bank of India to allow NRIs to use foreign phone numbers for UPI transactions is a game changer.

From April 30, NRIs will be able to use UPI from their non-Indian mobile numbers for payments. NPCI is presently working with its member banks for the back-end integration including the validation processes and linking of phone numbers.

How to avail the service? How is it better than the existing one? Watch the video to know.

Read the full story here.

