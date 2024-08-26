India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has banned 156 fixed-dose combination drugs, commonly referred to as cocktail drugs, due to their potential health risks and lack of therapeutic justification.

These drugs combine two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients in a fixed ratio and are widely used to treat common ailments such as fever, colds, pain, and allergies.

The Health Ministry has notified the ban under Section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, with immediate effect.

The ban impacts widely used antibiotics, painkillers, and multivitamins.

A fixed-dose combination includes multiple drug components in one tablet, such as a combination of two or more antibiotics or an antibiotic along with a pro-biotic.

According to doctors, their usage may lead to avoidable side effects, harming a patient’s health.

The ban comes as a blow to the pharmaceutical industry, particularly small drug manufacturers, as these FDCs are often consumed without a doctor’s prescription, leading to high sales.

The ban is expected to serve as a wake-up call for the industry to prioritise safety and efficacy.

