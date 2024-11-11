Donald Trump’s return to the White House signals a potential shift in the U.S. approach to the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump has previously suggested that he would favour a diplomatic path over extensive military support, marking a departure from President Biden’s policy of large-scale arms aid to Ukraine. Many believe that, known for his ‘America First’ stance, Trump may seek to limit U.S. involvement in the conflict, prioritizing negotiations and a more isolationist approach over continued military assistance.
