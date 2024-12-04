Mental health has emerged as a critical issue in recent years, with many individuals facing challenges that impact their overall well-being. One growing concern is brain fog, a condition marked by cognitive dysfunction, including confusion, forgetfulness, and a lack of clarity. Though not a formal medical diagnosis, brain fog is becoming more common, especially among younger generations. Those affected often feel overwhelmed by constant stress, information overload, and mental fatigue, making it difficult to focus and think clearly.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit