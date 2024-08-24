The term ‘digital dementia’ refers to a decline in cognitive abilities, particularly memory, due to excessive reliance on digital devices such as smartphones and computers.

While dementia is traditionally associated with cognitive decline in the elderly, it is now being linked to younger people due to their excessive dependence on digital devices, posing a significant threat to mental health.

In 2012, German neurologist Manfred Spitzer coined the term ‘digital dementia’ to specifically describe the cognitive decline in young people as a result of their excessive use of digital technology.

A 2022 study found that watching TV and using the computer for long hours poses a risk of developing dementia. Other studies have shown that just over four hours of digital device usage can lead to dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other forms of memory loss.

Though not officially recognised as a diagnosable condition, the notion that prolonged use of technology harms cognitive functions is now widely supported by scientific evidence.

Numerous studies indicate that widespread and excessive use of digital technology has led to information overload, which in turn has shortened people’s attention spans and ability to focus on specific tasks.

While technology can boost cognitive skills, excessive screen time can impair memory and increase social isolation, according to experts.

Symptoms of digital dementia include short-term memory loss, inability to recall words, and difficulty multitasking. Excessive screen time can also affect sleep, mood, and brain function.

Experts advise limiting screen time and focusing on activities like reading or walking, muting phone notifications, and engaging in tasks that help build memory without reliance on digital aids. Regulating tech use with these habits can help protect cognitive health.

Video: PTI.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit