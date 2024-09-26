In a setback for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the High Court upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to investigate allegations of illegalities in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The court dismissed Siddaramaiah’s petition, paving the way for an inquiry into alleged irregularities involving him and his wife, which he vehemently denies.

Despite opposition calls for his resignation, Siddaramaiah has refused to step down. On Wednesday, a Special Court ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the case, setting the stage for filing of an FIR against him.