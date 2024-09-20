The union cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan, which aims to align Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. This initiative, recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks to streamline the electoral process, reduce costs, and minimize disruptions. If implemented, simultaneous elections would occur in two phases - the first for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, followed by local body elections within 100 days.

