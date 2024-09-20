The union cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan, which aims to align Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections. This initiative, recommended by a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks to streamline the electoral process, reduce costs, and minimize disruptions. If implemented, simultaneous elections would occur in two phases - the first for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, followed by local body elections within 100 days.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.