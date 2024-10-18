Canada’s diplomatic row with India has escalated, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing India of directly being involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist who was a Canadian citizen.

In this high-stakes stand-off, Trudeau has repeatedly referred to support from the Five Eyes alliance comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Let’s explore why Canada is leaning on this alliance to pressure India.

The Five Eyes alliance was established to monitor global security threats, enabling its member nations to share sensitive information across borders.

Trudeau is leveraging this alliance to garner international support in addressing India’s alleged involvement in Nijjar’s murder.

According to Trudeau, cooperation with Five Eyes partners, particularly the U.S., has been crucial as they investigate what they describe as a ‘pattern of behaviour’ from Indian government agents on foreign soil.

Despite these allegations, India has vehemently denied any involvement and has called Canada’s accusations ‘preposterous.’

While the Five Eyes partners share intelligence, Canada is yet to provide concrete evidence to support its claims against India.

As tensions escalate, the Five Eyes alliance could play a crucial role in how this international conflict unfolds.

