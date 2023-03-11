Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s statement that India is dangerously close to the “Hindu rate of growth” has raised a debate become very controversial.
He said that he was worried about a sequential slowdown in the quarterly growth while referring to the latest National Statistical Office data.
Many Several economists disagreed with criticised Rajan’s remarks – but before we get into that, let’s know what the Hindu rate of growth actually is.
Credits:
Reporter: Lokeshwarri SK.
Producers: V Nivedita, Siddharth MC.
