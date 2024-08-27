In a bonanza to 23 lakh central government employees, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme, UPS, which assures guaranteed pension.

Employees opting for UPS would be eligible for an assured pension of 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before the superannuation for a minimum qualifying service of 25 years.

There would be no additional burden on employees opting for UPS. The employee’s contribution would remain 10 per cent, while the government contribution would go from 14 per cent to 18.5 per cent.

The new scheme will be applicable from April 1, next year.

Under the Old Pension Scheme, OPS, retired government employees received 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as monthly pensions. The amount keeps increasing with the hike in Dearness Allowance rates.

Employees contributed 10% of their basic salary while the government contributed 14% to the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

The Unified Pension Scheme, on the other hand, assures pensions to retired employees with a government contribution of 18.5%.

Dearness Relief under the UPS will be based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers.

UPS, effective from April 1, 2025 is estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 6,250 crore on the exchequer per year.

The announcement came against the backdrop of several non-BJP states deciding to revert to the DA-linked Old Pension Scheme and employee organisations in some other states raising demand for the same.