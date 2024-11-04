With a population of approximately 5.2 million, people of Indian origin in the United States comprise just over 1 percent of the American population. Although they represent less than 1 percent of the voting population, being the second-largest immigrant community in the country, both Democrats and Republicans are leaving no stone unturned to win their support.
