During his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to India’s historical connection by visiting two significant memorials. The first memorial, ‘Good Maharaj Square’ in Warsaw, honours Maharaja Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, while the second memorial recognises the kindness of Maharaja of Kolhapur, who provided sanctuary to thousands of Polish refugees fleeing persecution during World War II, leading to the establishment of Polish settlements in India.

