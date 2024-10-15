As the threat of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran grows, several Gulf countries are reportedly working actively to prevent potential Israeli attacks on Iran’s oil facilities.

According to reports, Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, are lobbying Washington to stop Israel from attacking Iran’s oil sites. They have also reportedly refused to allow Israel to fly over their airspace for any attack on Iran.

Experts say that efforts to stop an escalation of hostilities are vital to prevent serious consequences for the global economy.

After the Iranian missile attack, it is being speculated that Israel may target oil or nuclear facilities in Iran. And Tehran can choose to respond with either a direct attack on Israel or shutting the Strait of Hormuz - the world’s most important oil transit point, further flaring oil prices.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A fifth of global oil flows through the Strait.