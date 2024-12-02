The global plastics treaty, drafted by the United Nations Environmental Assembly, is crucial for future environmental goals. After concluding negotiations in Busan, South Korea, on Sunday, UN negotiators agreed on a legally binding accord to tackle plastic pollution. Supported by scientists, the treaty aims to end plastic pollution by 2040 through strong scientific research and global cooperation.
