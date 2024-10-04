Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of the religious group Dera Sacha Sauda, was recently granted a 20-day parole by the Haryana government. Convicted in 2017 for raping two disciples, this marks his 11th release since his sentencing. The timing of the parole coincides with the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, raising political interest and speculation.

