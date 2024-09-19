Police across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi are facing a new challenge: “Dabba Calling”. This extortion technique, used by international gangsters, involves a three-step process. First, an extortion call is placed via the internet. Then, the gang leader is dialled on a second phone. Finally, both phones are placed side by side on speaker mode, allowing the kingpin to do the talking while evading detection.

