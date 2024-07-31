The southern state of Kerala was struck by severe landslides that resulted in the tragic loss of 106 lives and left over a hundred injured.India, renowned for its varied geography and dramatic landscapes, is no stranger to natural disasters, but the latest incident has ignited a debate about the role of climate change in amplifying the severity and frequency of such events.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.