In recent days, Britain has experienced heightened tension. The country witnessed one of the worst outbreaks of violent clashes between anti-immigrant demonstrators and counter-protesters. The trigger for these clashes was the murder of three young girls in northwest England. The unrest, fuelled by propaganda and misinformation, has spread to many towns and cities, including Rotterdam and Manchester.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.