In recent days, Britain has experienced heightened tension. The country witnessed one of the worst outbreaks of violent clashes between anti-immigrant demonstrators and counter-protesters. The trigger for these clashes was the murder of three young girls in northwest England. The unrest, fuelled by propaganda and misinformation, has spread to many towns and cities, including Rotterdam and Manchester.

