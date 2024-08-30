In a new digital media policy announced recently, the Uttar Pradesh government seeks to regulate online content, pay social media influencers, and promote government initiatives.
The new online media policy authorises legal action if “anti-national or derogatory” posts are posted online and allows to pay up to Rs 8 lakh per month to an influencer who opts to promote government schemes.
Watch the video to know more.
