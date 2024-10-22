Hoax bomb threats are in the news, with over 90 such threats made against airlines operating from India in the past one week. As the term suggests, these threats are hoaxes, and no actual bombings occur, resulting in no loss of life or property. However, despite their lack of destructive impact, they are severely affecting the financial health of the Indian aviation industry and tarnishing the brand image of airlines.
