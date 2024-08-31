For years, Australia and Canada have been top choices for Indian students seeking education abroad. But the recent policy changes in both countries are creating new hurdles. Australia has announced a cap of 270,000 international students for 2025. Meanwhile, Canada is tightening regulations, potentially affecting over 70,000 international graduates. These shifts are leaving many Indian students wondering: What does this mean for their dreams of studying abroad?

