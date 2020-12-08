Farmers' organisations observe Bharat Bandh against Farm Laws

Farmers’ organisations and supporters are observing a Bharat Bandh, in light of the recent Farm Laws that were passed by the Central Government.

In Maharashtra, members of a farmers’ organisation staged a ‘rail roko’ in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district as part of the Bharat Bandh. Social activist Anna Hazare is sitting on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers. Agriculture Produce Market Committees remained closed in many parts of the State.

In Delhi, the police has beefed up security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order across the city, including market places. Farmer leaders have said emergency services will be exempted, and appealed to their affiliates to not force anyone to join the shutdown. Protesting farmers will block key roads and occupy toll plazas during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 am to 3 pm.

