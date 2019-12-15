FASTag will, soon, become mandatory for all four-wheelers. Do you know how it works? Watch the video.
Video
Video: All you need to about FASTags
|
Updated on
December 15, 2019
Published on
December 15, 2019
Published on
December 15, 2019
MORE VIDEO
Video: All you need to about FASTags
MORE VIDEO
Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
This one is an innovative ‘stitches to riches’ story
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur shows the herbal way to health
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Life insurance stocks hit a sweet spot
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Sensex, Nifty back at resistance level
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Stock Call: Why you should buy Gulf Oil Lubricants
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
Analysis | What led to the downfall of VA Tech Wabag?
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Sowmya the songstress
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
‘RK Narayan’s books were a big influence on me’: Alexander McCall Smith
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
Quiz on footwear
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR: From pickles to brushes
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
2010 to 2020
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
The mindful way to woo the luxury consumer
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Design thinking on the Arabian Sea
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Creating a new image for Fujifilm
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
‘Fee hikes, such as JNU’s, will hurt social mobility’
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike: IITians are feeling the pinch
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
IIM-A fees and the crisis in liberal education
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...