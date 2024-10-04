After a challenging three months marked by sluggish sales, India’s automobile industry is pinning its hopes on the festive season to reignite consumer demand. With Dussehra and Diwali falling in the same month this year, car makers are pulling out all the stops to attract customers with enticing offers and discounts. From cashbacks and exchange bonuses to free accessories and EMI schemes, there’s something for everyone.
