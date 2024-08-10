Leaders and stakeholders from the global fintech industry have gathered in Mumbai for the 9th edition of the Global Economic Summit for Fintech.

The summit will featureD numerous sessions focusing on the growth of the fintech sector and exploring how Indian fintech innovations can be replicated worldwide.

Among those who graced the inaugural day of the event on Thursday was Maharashtra’s Industry Minister, Uday Samant.

An exhibition showcasing Indian fintech innovations has also been organised as part of the event.

Many fintech leaders at the event say that events like this will help achieve the vision of making Mumbai the global fintech capital.

This vision is supported by Prime Minister Modi’s recent announcement of a 29,000 crore rupee investment for the purpose.

The summit will conclude on August 10th.