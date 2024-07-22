businessline’s Shishir Sinha discusses the key highlights of India’s Economic Survey 2023-24 with V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. In this insightful interview, V Anantha Nageswaran explains the projected growth rate of 6.5–7 per cent, the factors influencing this conservative estimate, and the importance of fiscal consolidation. Learn about the possible influence of AI on job creation and crucial factors for the forthcoming Union Budget.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.