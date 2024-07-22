businessline’s Shishir Sinha discusses the key highlights of India’s Economic Survey 2023-24 with V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. In this insightful interview, V Anantha Nageswaran explains the projected growth rate of 6.5–7 per cent, the factors influencing this conservative estimate, and the importance of fiscal consolidation. Learn about the possible influence of AI on job creation and crucial factors for the forthcoming Union Budget.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit