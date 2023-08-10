Join us as we dive into the surprising financial landscape of Indian airports! 🏢✈️ In this episode of Data Details, we explore the losses incurred by major airports, particularly those operated by the Adani Group. 📉 What’s driving these losses, and how do government policies play a role? 🤔 Watch to find out!

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit