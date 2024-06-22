New Delhi, June 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with Legislature) to take suggestions for the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 on June 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Union Budget 2024-25 in the first session of 18th Lok Sabha from 24th July.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.