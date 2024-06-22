New Delhi, June 22 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with Legislature) to take suggestions for the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25 on June 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table Union Budget 2024-25 in the first session of 18th Lok Sabha from 24th July.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit