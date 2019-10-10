Video
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on the PMC Bank crisis
|
Updated on
October 10, 2019
Published on
October 10, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she would speak to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to consider expediting the withdrawal of funds by depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.
