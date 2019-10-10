Video

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on the PMC Bank crisis

| Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she would speak to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to consider expediting the withdrawal of funds by depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

