According to official figures, nearly 10,000 people perished in the cyclone that struck the coastal state of Odisha in 1999, leaving behind a trail of devastation that the state endured for years. In the aftermath, valuable lessons were learned, leading the state government to implement a system focused on pre-emptive measures to protect life and property. As a result, officials say that the state is returning to normalcy within hours of Cyclone Dana making landfall.

Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav, DFO, noted the significant changes in disaster management since 1999. “At that time, communication was a major problem. There were no roads, no mobile phones. But now, the situation is very different. The disaster management model of the Odisha government is very robust. So, I can say that within 24 hours of any cyclone, normalcy can be restored. The district administration, as well as the forest department, have been working extensively on all aspects over the last few days with continuous meetings and robust feedback from the system.”

Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, Collector of Kendrapara, emphasised Odisha’s growth as a disaster-resilient state: “Over time, Odisha has emerged as a disaster-resilient state. We learned our lessons in 1999, and we have managed disasters to a large extent since then. This time, we are repeating that performance, or even exceeding it. We are a front-runner in disaster management.”

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy CM of the state, who was an MLA during the 1999 disaster, recalled how different things were when the super cyclone struck. “Doppler radars were not available, and cyclone prediction was lacking, which led to huge casualties. Over time, with the support of the Government of India, the state government has put mechanisms in place for proper evacuation, assessment, and predictions, achieving zero casualties.”

Among the measures adopted over the years was an effort to increase the mangrove cover in the state, which serves as a natural barrier against high winds. Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav remarked, “The mangrove forest cover has increased since 1999, enhancing protection. We have added new areas to the sanctuary, and due to the Odisha High Court’s intervention, we have reclaimed illegally encroached areas and planted mangroves there. This cover will continue to grow, providing protection from future calamities.”

Another crucial factor in reducing human casualties is the evacuation of people from low-lying areas. Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo explained, “When a cyclone comes, it brings a lot of water. As the cyclone hits, flooding occurs, and kutcha houses break. Therefore, these people are shifted to safer cyclone centres developed over time, where they are provided cooked food and kept until the water recedes.”

Additionally, the efforts of the National and State Disaster Response Forces, along with close coordination between various government agencies, have been crucial in ensuring that Odisha withstands natural disasters like cyclones with minimal damage to human life and property.

