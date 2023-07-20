In this ground breaking video, we explore the future of underground mining operations, where cutting-edge IoT technology holds the key to greater safety and productivity. Coal India Limited (CIL) has been grappling with fatalities in mine accidents, but a potential solution emerges.

The innovative Smart-SAGES, an IoT communication system developed by researchers from IIT Dhanbad, promises to revolutionize mine communication, enabling real-time data exchange, quick response to hazardous situations, and enhanced safety for workers and machinery. Discover how IoT sensors can monitor crucial parameters like temperature, humidity, and dangerous gases, while also contributing to resource conservation and efficiency.

Despite the challenges, including security concerns and adaptability to ever-changing mine environments, the potential benefits make the Smart-SAGES system a game-changer for the mining industry. Unleash the power of IoT for safer, more sustainable mining operations!

Read the story here.