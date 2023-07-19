Adobe’s Chief People Officer and EVP, Employee Experience, Gloria Chen describes to Businessline’s Chitra Narayanan how the company has re-imagined the future of work in its new office building, Founders Tower, in San Jose. She also talks about how important India is to Adobe.

Adobe, which is celebrating its 40th year, and has 30,000 people on its rolls, also launched its new values designed with the future of work in mind. Gloria Chen, who describes herself as a “Change Junkie” was in India recently where Adobe has opened a new tower in Bangalore and is strengthening its teams.