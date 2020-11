Google Photos will no longer offer free unlimited storage for photos and videos backed up in high quality from June 1, 2021.

“Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member,” Google announced in a blog post.

Story: Hemani Sheth

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR