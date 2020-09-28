Video

Video | Google removes 17 malware-infected apps from its Play Store

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

The 17 apps removed by Google were All Good PDF Scanner, Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message, Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons, Tangram App Lock, Direct Messenger, Private SMS, One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator, Style Photo Collage, Meticulous Scanner, Desire Translate, Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus, Care Message, Part Message, Paper Doc Scanner, Blue Scanner, Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF and All Good PDF Scanner.

Credits Story: Hemani Sheth

Script & voice-over: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Radhika SR

