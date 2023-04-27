Google’s new billing system in India has come into effect. However, start-ups are not happy. They are opposing the new system where app developers can use third-party billing systems, but Google will still charge a “service fee”

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to substantiate before the High Court why Google is wrong in its challenge. Start-ups have called the system “Laagan tax”. They claim that the majority of the money they receive in venture funding is used to acquire consumers via big tech giants.

“We have a lot of respect for what Google does as such. But we are just pointing out a couple of things within Google’s ecosystem where we believe Google should be fair, transparent for the true and holistic development of the ecosystem and should not charge such a high amount,” says Ritesh Malik, Director, Alliance of Digital India Foundation.

