Now that Agnikul Cosmos has validated various pieces of the technologies making up its sub-orbital launch vehicle, the startup has its eyes on orbital launches carrying customer payloads. “In around nine-ten months from now, we should be able to get the vehicle ready on the pad and complete required checks for an orbital launch,” Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos, told businessline in an exclusive chat. The entrepreneur notes that anyone who wants to take a small satellite to orbit or a few small satellites to orbit are their customers and they are talking to at least 70 to 80 different such prospects, of which about 12 to 13 of them are in advanced stages of talks.

