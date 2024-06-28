As heavy rain lashed Delhi early Friday, waterlogging in many areas of the city led to a flood-like situation in several areas of the national capital.

In protest over the waterlogging in the Patparganj area of East Delhi, a Municipal councillor from the BJP brought out an inflatable pool toy. He blamed the Delhi government for the situation.

In an official statement, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire Delhi region.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am on Friday.

Delhiites shared on social media, videos and photos of submerged vehicles on waterlogged roads and of long traffic jams.