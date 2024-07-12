Incessant rains since Friday morning have slowed down public transport services and traffic in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 15 mm of rainfall between 7 am and 8 am. The intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas like Sion, prompting authorities to divert road traffic. In the Western suburbs, the Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations was also waterlogged.

