Incessant rains since Friday morning have slowed down public transport services and traffic in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 15 mm of rainfall between 7 am and 8 am. The intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas like Sion, prompting authorities to divert road traffic. In the Western suburbs, the Andheri subway between Andheri and Jogeshwari railway stations was also waterlogged.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.