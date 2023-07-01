In this video, M Ramesh delves into the US-India Joint Statement on clean Energy Transition, released following Prime Minister Modi’s successful state visit to the US. The focus is on the most vital and actionable points that demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing climate change.

The launch of the US-India New and Emerging Renewable Energy Technologies Action Platform is aimed at accelerating cooperation in green hydrogen, offshore and onshore wind, and other emerging technologies. India’s ambitious green hydrogen goals make technical assistance from the US crucial.

The video also explores India’s role as a co-lead in the Hydrogen Breakthrough Agenda. This initiative, introduced at the Glasgow climate conference, involves international collaboration to accelerate innovation and deployment of clean technologies, including hydrogen.

India’s participation is significant, considering its target to establish green hydrogen capacities of at least 5 million tons by 2030.

The significance of the Hydrogen Breakthrough Agenda, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the payment security mechanism for e-buses are discussed. The US-India Joint Statement offers promising prospects for India’s clean energy transition, indicating a positive step towards a more sustainable future.

