In the latest episode of businessline’s State of the EconomyPodcast, Parvatha Vardhini C, Editor of bl.portfolio, discusses the markets, current valuations, risks and opportunities for investors with Nimesh Chandan, Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company.

Although Bajaj Finserv AMC has been a late entrant, Nimesh says that the fund house has a “ late mover advantage”, explaining his unique approach to investing, focusing on “Mega Trends” that can shape the future of various sectors. “Buy and hold has become buy and watch. We need to keep track of changes driven by technology, regulation, and economic shifts to make informed investment decisions”, he notes.

Nimesh explains his investment philosophy, which combines information edge, quantitative models, and behavioral finance to create a competitive advantage.

On markets, he emphasises on looking at the intrinsic value rather than a PE multiplestating that the market is now coming back to the number that they have as the fair value for the Nifty.

He gives his take on consumption stocks, following the slowdown in urban areas reported by most FMCG majors. He also answers questions on investor minds about the impact of MFI loan delinquencies on banking stocks.

Finally, even as he tells us of three big risks to watch out for today’s markets, he highlights the potential for lucrative opportunities, asserting, “Some of the best investments by marquee investors are made when certain companies, which have a very strong long-term growth outlook, go through a temporary downturn.”

(Host: Parvatha Vardhini C, Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian.)

