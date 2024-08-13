In a new twist to the ongoing Adani case, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research has made serious allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch.
Hindenburg’s latest report alleges that the Buchs had stakes in obscure offshore funds linked to the Adani Group’s alleged money siphoning activities. The report details their investments in a complex offshore fund structure and suggests connections to the Wirecard scandal.
Additionally, it claims that Dhaval Buch took sole control of their joint investments shortly before Madhabi Buch’s appointment as SEBI chairperson in 2022, potentially to avoid scrutiny.
Watch this full video to know more.
