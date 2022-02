Crude oil prices could be going northwards in the foreseeable future due to tensions between the US and Russia and rising tensions in West Asia. This is bad news for India, which is reliant on imports to meet its domestic needs. In this scenario, what should India do to ensure its needs are met? Richa Mishra, Chief of News Bureau, Hyderabad explains.

Credits

Story: Richa Mishra, Siddhart MC Editing: Nivedita V