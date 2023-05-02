Nearly 55 schools in the US rely on the simulation platform supplied by the IIT Madras incubated Skillveri Training Solutions Pvt Ltd to train their students in vocational skills like welding, painting, or air conditioner repair. Having succeeded in the US, the company is now looking at the domestic market by supplying its platform to various governments, including Tamil Nadu, to train lakhs of students in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), according to its Founder and CEO Sabarinath C Nair.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.