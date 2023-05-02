Nearly 55 schools in the US rely on the simulation platform supplied by the IIT Madras incubated Skillveri Training Solutions Pvt Ltd to train their students in vocational skills like welding, painting, or air conditioner repair. Having succeeded in the US, the company is now looking at the domestic market by supplying its platform to various governments, including Tamil Nadu, to train lakhs of students in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), according to its Founder and CEO Sabarinath C Nair.

