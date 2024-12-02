India will observe National Pollution Control Day on December 2nd this year. Experts believe that prolonged exposure to air pollution can lead to lung cancer in non-smokers.
According to them, frequent exposure to airborne toxins, particularly in environments with poor to severe and hazardous air quality, poses a silent threat even to the healthiest individuals
In addition to urging smokers to quit smoking, experts emphasize that, given the rising levels of air pollution, particularly in tier I and tier II cities in India and other emerging economies, it is crucial to take immediate action to reduce air pollution.
They say, implementing such measures is essential for effectively addressing the ongoing environmental and health crisis..
