In this episode of Trending Commodity Picks, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu explains how extreme weather occurrences such as droughts, heatwaves, and unseasonal rains are influencing agricultural production and raising food costs.

Learn about the affected commodities, which include wheat, rice, vegetables, and spices. Also find out about the broader impact on the economy and the role of government policy in tackling these difficulties.

Video Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Video Production and Edit: Renil S Varghese, Siddharth Mathew Cherian